Transformed Oswestry pub wins top CAMRA award

A town centre pub that was taken over by new owners last year is already winning awards.

The Bailey Head pub, which specialises in real ales and craft beers, has been named Market Towns Pub of the Year by the Shrewsbury and West Shropshire CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ales) group.

Owners Duncan Barrowman and Grace Goodlad moved in last March and transformed the pub which was formethe rly known as Castle Tavern.

As part of the CAMRA annual awards, The Bailey Head was also runner up in the overall Pub of the Year category.

“We’re very excited and humbled by the awards and to win in our first year, we’re just stunned,” Duncan said.

“We won CAMRA awards at the members club we were involved with before we moved to Oswestry but pubs are tough competition.”

To celebrate, Duncan and Grace are hosting a ‘tap takeover’ of beers from Chapel Brewery in Dudleston Heath on May 13 when they will be presented with the official certificates.

Duncan added: “This should be about the customers, if they didn’t drink the beer and vote for us this wouldn’t have happened.

“We are extremely grateful for the support our customers have shown us in the last 13 months.”

The Black Lion pub in Salop Road was a runner-up in the Market Towns pub award and Oswestry Cricket Club and the Comrades Club in Ellesmere were runners-up in Club of the Year.