Water, water everywhere...

A water leak in Oswestry town centre has been flooding a busy pavement for nearly three weeks.

Severn Trent says it investigated the faulty pipe in Church Street but needs the assistance of a specialist team before repair work can begin.

The flood is affecting the pavement outside the Abbey Color photography shop and nearby bus stop, and pedestrians are forced to either walk through the water or on the road.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Our teams have been out to investigate a leak in Church Street and found that before repairs can start on the pipe, we need a specialist team to help us by providing support for a nearby lamppost.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing, but it’s our priority to repair this pipe and get everything back to normal as safely and quickly as possible.”