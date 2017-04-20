Former village primary school to become nursery

A former village primary school will be converted into a nursery, the Advertizer can reveal.

The Maesbury Primary School site was put on the market with agents Halls last year as potential development and came with a guide price of £325,000.

Now, Councillor Joyce Barrow, has revealed the sale has gone through and welcomed its new lease of life.

She said: “The sale has been agreed, subject to contract, although I’m not sure how much for.

“It is being bought to be used as a nursery, which is ideal as far as we are concerned.

“The building and the surrounding land could have ended up being used for anything, so this is perfect – it’s the ideal scenario.”

The school closed its doors for the last time in July 2012 as Shropshire Council made cutbacks to its schools provision, with most pupils moving to Kinnerley Primary School.

Residents then rallied in the hope of taking it on as a community building. However, they were unsuccessful, leading to its sale on the open market.

The school was built in the late 19th century and has had subsequent additions.

It includes a tarmac yard and sports field, and covers 1.42 acres.