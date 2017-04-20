Campaigners win speed limit battle

Campaigners have won a two-year battle to reduce the speed limit in Weston.

Shropshire Council has agreed to halve the limit in Weston Lane from 60mph to 30mph after residents claimed lives were at risk.

It is not yet known when the limit will come into force but the council confirmed money has been put aside in the capital programme.

Joan Collins, who headed the village campaign, said: “We’re all over the moon because it means the village will be safer for everyone.

“Our councillor Joyce Barrow and the parish council have been brilliant and I can’t fault them. It’s all in the hands of the architects now.”

Cllr Barrow has been involved in the campaign from the start and said she’s delighted with the result. “It’s something that has been going on for a very long time,” she added.

“Speeding is a big issue for a lot of my residents so I’m delighted money has been put in the capital programme for Weston.”

Shropshire Council’s highways officer David Gradwell said the team would now work with design consultants and when proposals had been drawn up, they will consult with Oswestry Rural Parish Council and the community.