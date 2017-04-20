Summer's coming...cricket is under way

Oswestry’s cricketers get their season under way on Saturday with a double-header friendly against Whitchurch.

The first teams will meet at Whitchurch in a game which will have added spice with the inclusion of ex-Oswestry players Alex Huxley and Dan Bowen in the home line-up.

Oswestry will be close to full strength, although Pakistani ace Sadaf Hussain is unlikely to have arrived in the country in time for the match.

“It will be a good test for us, as Whitchurch will be keen to get back into the Birmingham League at the first attempt after their relegation last season,” said Oswestry skipper Robbie Clarke.

“We’re expecting Sadaf to be here for the first league game the following week, when we visit C and R Hawks.”

The clubs’ second teams will face each other at Morda Road on Saturday, and both games start at 12.30pm.

Junior registration night at the Oswestry club takes place this Friday (6.15pm).

Junior members, including any newcomers who might be interested, can sign up for the season, and officers from the club will make a presentation to youngsters and their parents. The new All Stars Cricket initiative (see page 67) will be explained to anyone interested in signing up.

The club’s first junior coaching session is on Monday evening.

Senior players will also be able to register for the new season on Friday night.