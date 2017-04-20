Ellesmere Farmers' Market to close for good

Ellesmere’s monthly farmers’ market is packing up for good because of a lack of support.

Organisers of the Saturday market have said next month’s will be the last and are calling on the public to make it a success.

A statement said: “We aren’t getting enough people through the market so we have lost stallholders who can’t sustain the stall rent when not getting enough sales.

“The less traders we have, the less people visit. It’s a vicious circle so we are calling it a day.”

The market was launched in 2015 as part of an initiative to get more people using the Market Hall on Scotland Street.

More than 20 stallholders traded at the inaugural market, selling meats, cheese, cake, breads and a range of crafts, but it has become unsustainable.

The statement added: “It would be great if we could go out on a high as a thank you to the people who do visit each month and to the traders who have stuck with us in very poor trading times.”

Lincoln McMullan, chairman of All Together Ellesmere which runs the market hall, said it is a “big loss” for the town.

“When it started two years ago it was popular,” he said. “But people stopped supporting it and I don’t know why because there is a lot to offer and you could do your monthly shop in there.

“It’s a big hit for the town and local producers.”

Mr McMullan (pictured) added that the weekly market is also dwindling.

He said: “The Tuesday market is going the same way unfortunately. I’ve said it before, but it’s either use it or lose it.”

