Hospital not at fault for Guy's death, coroner rules

A hospital was not to blame for the death of a man from St Martins, a coroner has ruled.

John Ellery, coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said staff at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital did not fail in their duty of care to Guy Dean Joseph Evans when he attended A&E after falling and hitting his head.

The 25-year-old had been out on a stag party on October 8, last year, when he fell.

He went to the hospital with his friend Bobby Peate, but shortly after being triaged by nursing staff he left. He then went back out in Oswestry and fell again in the early hours of October 9, and died just a few hours later.

A post-mortem examination could not conclude which fall was fatal.

However, Mr Evans’ family said he would have stayed at the hospital if he had been told to, and asked why they were not contacted when he arrived at hospital.

At the inquest – which was resumed for the second time last Tuesday – nursing staff said it was standard procedure to tell patients to wait to see a doctor, which in Mr Evans’ case would have been expected to happen in a hour, and that it is an expectation that patients do wait.

They also said his family would not be called as Mr Evans’ was over 18.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Mr Ellery said: “Mr Peate says he had been drinking and I can’t take his evidence – I have no reason to believe Nurse Vernon didn’t follow the normal protocol.”

He added to the family members: “I cannot see, and I don’t see, there was any failure at the Wrexham Maelor that contributed to his death, but it is quite clear as a family you have concerns.”