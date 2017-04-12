Oswestry Town lose out in nine-goal thriller

North West League First Division

FC Oswestry Town 4

Chadderton 5

A hat-trick from Dan Tinsley wasn’t enough to give FC Oswestry Town the points at home to Chadderton on Saturday.

The visitors from Manchester, being cheered on by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, took the lead in the ninth minute and never really looked threatened until a crazy final few minutes.

Chadderton went ahead through Luke Heron before doubling their lead in controversial circumstances on 16 minutes.

Aaron Scholes latched onto a long ball over the top and was deemed to have been fouled by the on-rushing Richard Cowderoy in the Oswestry goal.

The referee pointed to the spot, much to the disbelief to many in the crowd while Matthew Crothers dispatched the penalty to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Five minutes later, Town were back in the game with a bit of innovation from Tinsley whose bicycle kick from around six yards out found the back of the net after good work from Tom Rowlands.

However, four minutes after half-time, Heron swooped for his second to make it 3-1 to Chadderton and 10 minutes later, it looked game over for Town when Andrew Bainbridge headed home a free-kick to make it 4-2.

However, Tinsley wasn’t finished and he grabbed his second of the afternoon on the hour from a Brandon Price through ball.

The Town striker came off better in a 50/50 with the Chadderton keeper and the ball rolled into the net.

Town kept probing for a way back into the game but thought their hopes were over as they entered into a frenetic 90th minute.

Firstly, Nathan Quinllan made it 5-2 to the visitors before Jack Harris scored from the spot after Bainbridge had given away a penalty with a foul on sub Craig Harris.

Tinsley made it 4-5 in the 95th minute when he tapped home Harrison Millington’s cross but it was too little too late for Town as Chadderton took all three points.

n Town travel to Sandbach on Saturday for a 3pm start.