It wasn't a classic - but it's another three points for TNS

The New Saints boss Craig Harrison has insisted it is about maximum points until the end of the season after their slender win over Connah’s Quay on Friday.

Greg Draper’s goal, shortly after half-time, was the difference between the two sides at The Venue, as the champions maintained a 25-point lead.

Harrison, who admitted he felt it was never going to be an exciting game, isn’t focusing on reaching a century of goals – the current total stands at 95 – and was happy with his side’s patience.

“Reaching 100 goals isn’t a target – it’s irrelevant,” Harrison said.

“I’d take two 1-0 victories and six points at the end of the season all day long.

“But clean sheets are important and Paul Harrison made a couple of great saves from set-plays. He’s had to keep us in the game at times, but it wasn’t a classic under the lights on a Friday night.

“It wasn’t the most entertaining game in the world and I didn’t think it would be. Connah’s Quay still need two points to finish third and I didn’t think they’d come here and be open.

“I didn’t think they’d have a go at us but they defended really well and were well organised, meaning it took a while to break down.”

Harrison paid tribute to James Jones, and insisted youngsters will get a chance at the club if they work hard. He added: “James has done really well. He’s played right and left back, and centre back in the cup, and we gave him the start in his rightful position at centre back.

“He’s just turned 20 and he’s a good prospect – he did well again on Friday.

“We had a young bench but it was tough to get them on. I never like making a sub for the sake of it.

“They travelled with us on Tuesday to Aston Villa when we played their under-23s and it’s good that we’ve got a good group of young players coming through.

“If they keep working hard and improving, then they’ll get an opportunity, which is a good thing about this club. We make sure players coming through get their opportunity as long as they get their heads down and work hard.”