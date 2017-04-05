Gobowen Celtic rue missed chance

Sportsjam Regional

Football League Premier Division

Gobowen Celtic 2,

Wrockwardine Wood 2

Gobowen Celtic had to settle for a draw in their final home league game of the season as once again they were left to rue missed chances.

The Green and Whites started brightly, passing the ball around tidily and dominating possession; but were unable to finish their moves in the final third.

It was against the run of play when Wrockwardine took the lead, after the over-enthusiastic Ed Rogers lunged across the turf to foul his man in the box.

Stand-in goalkeeper Leigh Willis pulled off a miraculous save to tip the resulting penalty against the bar, but when it seemed as though he had gathered the rebound, the ball slipped out of his grasp, allowing the striker a tap in.

The away side’s lead didn’t last long however, as Celtic soon hit back with an element of fortune when Ben Pierpoint closed down the goalkeeper after a back pass, and was rewarded as the keeper scuffed his clearance to allow an open goal equaliser.

The Gobowen sides’ dominance continued into the second half, as chances came and went, until on the hour Luke Dwyer produced a classy finish into the top-corner, after being teed up by Ian Heathcock on the edge of the box.

It looked like Celtic were going to go on and seal the victory, but the away keeper had other ideas, producing several fine saves to deny Heathcock and Dwyer.

Those missed chances would prove costly, as the Telford side snatched a point with time running out.

n All eyes now turn to Celtic’s County Cup semi-final this Saturday against Church Stretton at Shrewsbury Sports Village, kick-off 1.30pm.

First Division

It was a quiet weekend for FC Oswestry Town Reserves as they were without a match, while St Martins Village saw their away game to Madeley Sports Reserves postponed.

Looking ahead to this weekend, St Martins Travel to Brown Clee, while FC Oswestry Reserves are away to Coven United. Kick-off 3pm.