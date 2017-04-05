Roman gets an early call-up for Glamorgan

It’s been an exciting start to the 2017 cricket season for Oswestry’s new signing Roman Walker, who was called into action for the Glamorgan First XI over the weekend.

Walker, a 16-year-old fast bowler who joined the Morda Road club during the winter from Marchwiel and Wrexham CC, turned out on Sunday and Monday for the First Class county in a two-day friendly match against Nottinghamshire at the Swalec Stadium in Cardiff.

England stars Stuart Broad, Michael Lumb, Samit Patel and Chris Read were in the Notts side, while Glamorgan were skippered by South African Test ace Jacques Rudolph.

Glamorgan were dismissed for 210 in their first innings and by the end of play on Sunday, Notts were 50 without loss.

Walker’s figures at that stage were 3-2-5-0.

Notts declared overnight before Glamorgan also called it a day on 50-3 – leaving the visitors 211 for victory.

As the Advertizer went to press Notts were 61-0, with Walker having figures of 0-32 off seven overs.

Meanwhile, Oswestry’s hopes of getting Pakistani quickie Sadaf Hussain into the country in time for their first league game were given a huge boost when the club’s Tier 5 Licence arrived from the Home Office on Saturday.

“That’s the bulk of the paperwork successfully completed, so hopefully Sadaf should be here in time to face C and R Hawks on April 29,” said club secretary Chris Wiseman.