71 minutes of stalemate - then Saints romp to final

JD Welsh Cup semi-finalThe New Saints 3

Gap Connah’s Quay 0

Report by David Figg

The New Saints’ hopes of a third consecutive treble are still alive after they beat old adversaries Gap Connah’s Quay in their JD Welsh Cup semi-final at the Bangor University Stadium on Saturday.

Not only did Craig Harrison’s side avenge their 2-1 league defeat by Nomads at Deeside Stadium on March 21, but it sees Saints continue their bid to win the Welsh cup for a fourth consecutive year.

It took until the 71st minute for Saints to take the lead, when Jamie Mullan ran down the right and beat Smith, before cutting into the box and crossing low for Adrian Cieslewicz to fire home from about two yards.

That became 2-0 in the 74th minute when Steve Saunders’ long low through ball down the right found Aeron Edwards, who turned and ran forward before playing a one-two with Greg Draper and firing his low shot from eight yards into the corner.

The 81st minute saw the game as good as over when Cieslewicz’s low through ball on the right found Jon Routledge on the edge of the centre circle.

Routledge took a couple of touches before sending a superb low defence- splitting diagonal ball to the on-running Chris Marriott on the left.

His low first-time cross found Mullan at the far post, who fired his right-foot shot from nine yards into the corner of Danby’s net.

The final blast of referee Markham-Jones’ whistle four seconds before the end of the 90th minute brought proceedings to a slightly premature end and confirmed Saints’ place in the final.

Saints’ opponents in the final at Bangor University Stadium on April 30 will be fellow Dafabet Welsh Premier League side Bala Town, who came from behind to beat Huws Gray Cymru Alliance League side Caernarforn Town 3-1 in their semi-final at Rhyl’s Corbett Sports Stadium.