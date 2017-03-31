Caro in fine form for club - and now out to do same for country

Oswestry hockey starlet Caro Hulme scored the goal which clinched the National League title for her club, Brooklands, on Saturday – and now looks forward to a fortnight on international duty for Wales.

Caro, a sixth-form student at Ellesmere College, struck a superb goal midway through the first half to put Brooklands 2-1 up against Beeston – and there was no further score as the Manchester side gained their 16th victory from 18 league games.

Caro, like her twin sister Lottie, made her National League debut last season at the age of 16. She has been ever-present this season for the first team, and has scored five goals.

“To be playing week in, week out, at the top of the second tier of domestic hockey when only 17 and still at school, is very much to her credit,” said her father, John.

Brooklands will face Manchester rivals Bowden Hightown, Buckingham and Wimbledon in the play-offs for a place in the Premiership.

The games will take place at the Nottingham Hockey Centre at Beeston on April 9 and at the Olympic Park, London on April 22. The top two teams will be promoted to the top tier of English hockey.

Caro has a busy few weeks ahead of her, starting with a game for Wales Under-18s against Ireland this weekend.

Following the first round of play-offs in Nottingham, she will travel the next day to Lille for a three-match series against France. She will be representing the ‘Welsh Challengers’, who form part of the Wales senior performance squad.

Sister Lottie has been sidelined since January with injury, but is hoping to be back training and playing shortly – she will then return to the Wales programme.