FC Oswestry Town celebrate 3-0 win away at the 'big lights'

North West Counties League

First Division

AFC Blackpool 0

FC Oswestry Town 3

Town struck lucky at the Las Vegas of the north with a superb away win in the sunshine at AFC Blackpool.

The Oswestry men made the perfect start when Brendan Price put them ahead after only four minutes.

Michael Barton’s men maintained their one-goal lead until half-time with veteran keeper Richard Cowderoy marshalling his men well.

It wasn’t until the 70th minute that Daniel Tinsley looked to have sealed all three points for Town, but 14 minutes later Daniel Graham scored to send Oswestry back down the M6 happy.

The win leaves Town in 10th place and they will travel to Holker Old Boys at Rakesmoor for a 3pm kick-off.