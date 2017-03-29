Colliers stay in touch with win over steelmen

Welsh National League Premier Division

Chirk AAA 3, Brymbo 1

The Colliers kept up the pressure on the top two in the Welsh National League as they comfortably dispatched lowly Brymbo at Holyhead Road.

The win lifts the Welsh Trophy finalists into third spot by a point, although their three nearest rivals all have three games in hand.

Reserves Division

Castell AC 1, Chirk AAA 3

The Reserves made it a double for the Colliers by the same scoreline as they beat bottom club Castell.

The Reserves are in cup semi-final action as they face Gresford Athletic on Saturday, with a 2pm kick-off.

n Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Chirk’s Welsh Trophy final will be held at Park Avenue in Aberystwyth and the Colliers will be the home team.

The final is on April 8 and will kick-off at 2.30pm.