Roberts hat-trick seals win for Chirk AAA

Welsh National League

Premier Division

Overton 1, Chirk AAA 5

A hat-trick from Joe Roberts was the highlight of the game which gave the Colliers all three points.

Nicky Williams gave Chirk the lead early on but the home side shook the visitors within minutes with an equaliser.

Two goals from Roberts before the interval put his side ahead 3-1 at the break.

Roberts fired home soon after the restart to register his hat-trick and Ashton Williams finished off the scoring on the hour mark.

Chirk missed a host of chances to increase their lead but ran out comfortable winners.

There was a cameo performance from coach Jack Ellis in the last 15 minutes. His performance was praised by chief Mark Holmes who added that Ellis may figure in his plans for the forthcoming FAW Trophy Final.

Reserves share points

Welsh National League Reserve Division

Chirk AAA 3, FC Queens Park 3

An entertaining game at Holyhead Road ended all square after a ding-dong battle between the two sides.

Chirk went ahead on 30 minutes through a Matty Crow penalty and leading scorer Shaun Morris put the Colliers two ahead just before the break.

However, FCQP responded on the hour with two quick goals to put them level.

Chirk soon hit back and Matty Crow fired his second on 75 minutes to put the home side ahead again.

But Park refused to be beaten and deservedly equalised with 10 minutes remaining to share the spoils.

n The first team are at home to Brymbo at 2.30pm on Saturday while the Reserves are at Castell AC at the same time.