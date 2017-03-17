FC Oswestry Town bounce back with win over Citymen

Hallmark Security League North West Counties

FC Oswestry Town 2

Carlisle City 1

Match report by DAVID FIGG

FC Oswestry Town bounced back from the previous Saturday’s defeat at Charnock Richard with a crucial home win over Carlisle City at Park Hall Stadium.

Carlisle took the lead in the 30th minute when Carl Carr won the ball from Town’s Oliver Jones in midfield before he fed Daniel Balmer who drove on and crossed for Simon Tucker, who sidefooted a first-time right-footed shot from eight yards out past Oswestry keeper Rich Cowderoy for a class finish.

Town came out fighting after the break and equalised in the 64th minute when Sam Ottley’s low through ball on the right found Harrison Millington.

He made for the byeline before whipping over a low cross for Daniel Tinsley, whose left shot from six yards out went in off the underside of the bar before settling into the right-hand corner of the net.

The comeback was complete in the 72nd minute when Jack Harrison, on as a sub for Millington, struck a superb right-footed free-kick from 25 yards out into Martin Purdie’s top left-hand corner.

n This week, Town host high-flying City of Liverpool, who are in the hunt for promotion, and the Merseysiders are expected to bring hundreds of fans for the 3pm kick-off.

Oswestrians are urged to turn out in their own high numbers to add to what will surely be an excellent atmosphere.