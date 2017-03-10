TNS star Robbie Parry sent on month's loan to Llandudno to boost fitness

THE NEW Saints are taking advantage of having the league wrapped up to send Robbie Parry out on a month's loan.

Parry, who has followed Phil Baker out of the club this month, will look to boost his fitness at Llandudno after an injury-hit few months.

He required surgery for a toe injury, but has figured in recent squads as TNS sealed a sixth consecutive title last week.

Saints boss Craig Harrison believes it's a good opportunity for Brady to get up to speed as thoughts turn to the Welsh Cup, as well as the Champions League.

He said: "Robbie started the season in excellent form in terms of both goals and assists. Unfortunately though, he picked up a nasty toe injury and needed surgery.

"Meanwhile, team mates in Robbie’s positions have been excellent, which has makes it hard to get back in the team.

"So Robbie will be going out to get match-fit and ready to come back to challenge for the starting XI."

The loan deal will be for one month and then will be renewed.