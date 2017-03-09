Nomads head home with all three points after visit to Chirk

Welsh National League – Premier Division

Chirk AAA 1, FC Nomads 2

Chirk suffered a close defeat against FC Nomads of Connah’s Quay in a very competitive game at Holyhead Road on Saturday.

In an evenly balanced game it was Nomads who came out on top with a second half winner from Lee Reynolds.

Chirk started well and were unlucky when Matty Thomas shot just wide in the opening minutes.

Chirk were dealt a severe blow on 20 minutes when the energetic Michael Woodward suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury and had to leave the field of play.

Nomads always looked a threat and they went ahead just before the break when Aron Williams headed in from close range.

Chirk responded well after the break and were level on 48 minutes when Joe Roberts tapped in from close range after good work from Matthew Woods.

But Nomads wouldn’t lie down and they again took the lead on the hour when Reynolds scored what was the winning goal.

Chirk battled for an equaliser but on a sticky pitch ran out of steam and time and Nomads went away with all three points.

n Its all eyes now focused on this week’s big FAW Trophy semi final. Chirk take on Welsh Alliance side Llangefni Town in a 2pm kick off at Rhyl.

The unfortunate Woodward looks likely to miss out due to the shoulder injury. However, both Louie Middlehurst and Will Evans return to the squad after missing Saturday’s defeat.

n Chirk’s Reserves missed out last weekend and are without a fixture again this weekend.