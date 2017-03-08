FC Oswestry Town boss says side were denied a deserved point

North West Counties Division One

Charnock Richard 1,

FC Oswestry Town 0

FC Oswestry Town boss Michael Barton believes his side were denied a late penalty at Charnock Richard, which could have earned what he felt was a deserved point.

Town were downed by a solitary Carl Grimshaw goal at the Lancashire club, which drove a dagger into their North West Counties Division One play-off hopes.

Barton (pictured) felt his side more than matched their hosts and wants his players to continue to work together to show their worth in the league.

“We gave a very good account of ourselves and probably deserved a point at least,” he said.

“We set out to contain them and make sure we stayed in the game for as long as possible. We did that well in the first half, limiting them to very little.

“Second half, we switched off once and we got punished. But after the goal we put Callum Graybook on and he had a big influence on the latter stages supplying a number of crosses.

“I thought we should’ve had a penalty late in the game when Tom Rowlands was brought down.

“It was a scrappy game on the whole but we showed we can compete against one of the better teams in the league when we work hard as a team.”

Grimshaw’s goal came four minutes after the half-time break and despite their better efforts, Town were condemned to their fourth defeat in the last six games.

This week, Carlisle City make the long trip down the M6 and Oswestrians are urged to head to Park Hall and give them a welcome.

The game kicks off at 3pm.