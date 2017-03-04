THE NEW SAINTS have sealed their sixth straight Dafabet Welsh Premier League title after beating Bangor City 4-0 at The Venue tonight.

A brace from Jamie Mullan and goals from Adrian Cieslewicz and Steve Saunders were enough to make it 11 championships for the club, in their various guises.

The Saints took the lead shortly before half-time through Faroe Islander Cieslewicz, before two goals in as many minutes from Mullan and Saunders all but sealed the win and the title.

Mullan scored late on to put the cherry on top of a fine performance.

TNS were able to seal the league after nearest rivals Bala Town were held to a draw by third-placed Gap Connah's Quay on Friday night.

Sealing the title is the second trophy of a potential treble - their third in as many years - with a semi-final spot against Connah's Quay at Bangor next month.