Ryan's sights set on Beijing

A talented young skier from Chirk Bank has his sights set on the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ryan Brown represented Team GB at the European Youth Oympic Festival in Turkey earlier this month and despite receiving a shoulder injury on his first day of competition in the slalom, came back to come 17th out off nearly 60 on the second day.

And he also helped to take the team through to the quarter-final of the Parallel Nations contest.

The 17-year-old said: “It was really brilliant – it was an experience that I will treasure forever.

“The snow was good, the piste was very good – it was just very cold there.”

Not resting on his laurels, Ryan, who trains in northern Italy, will be back in competition this weekend in the National Italian Championships.

But his ambitions are set on five years time when the 2022 Winter Olympics go to Beijing.

He said: “That’s what I’m working towards – in the slalom and the giant slalom.”