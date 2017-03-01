Bangor's University Stadium to host TNS's Welsh Cup semi-final against Connah's Quay

THE NEW Saints will have a happy hunting ground in their favour after it was confirmed Bangor City's University Stadium will host their JD Welsh Cup semi-final.

TNS face Gap Connah's Quay at 2.30pm on April 1, in the first of the two semi-final clashes as underdogs Caernarfon Town face Bala at Rhyl's Corbett Stadium.

That game will be live on Sgorio at 5.15pm.

TNS's clash is a replay of the same fixture at the same stage last year, where they beat Connah's Quay 5-0.

The Saints have already won 2-0 in the Nathaniel MG Cup and 2-1 in the league at Bangor, and face them on Saturday, where they could potentially win the league at Park Hall.

They also made it to the last four at City's expense last weekend.