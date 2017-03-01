Colliers take the scalp of leaders

Welsh National League – Premier Division

CHIRK AAA 1,

BRICKFIELD RANGERS 0

Chirk inflicted only the second defeat of the season on Premier Division leaders Brickfield with a gutsy performance at Holyhead Road.

And grabbing the only goal of the game was Chirk’s leading scorer Matty Thomas who scored his 22nd of the season to give the Colliers all three points against the much fancied Rangers team.

It was nip and tuck in the first half with Rangers just shading it and they were unlucky in the 20th minute when a crossfield shot beat Zac Bebbington but hit the post and bounced to safety.

However, in the second half Chirk were in dominant mood and bossed the game with the clever promptings of Chris Bennion and the strength of centre forward Nicky Williams causing the visiting defence all sorts of problems.

But it was Thomas who got the all important goal on 75 minutes when he got on the end of a Mike Woodward cross to fire past McCormick in the Brickfield goal.

It was no more than Chirk deserved for an excellent second half performance and they had further chances to increase their lead before Rangers staged a last five minute onslaught in search of an equaliser which saw them test the Chirk defence to its limit.

But Chirk held firm and took all three points.

n Its another top game at Holyhead Road this week when Chirk entertain FC Nomads kicking off at 3pm.

n Meanwhile, Chirk Reserves came up against a Mold Alexandra team bolstered by several first team players and came away with a 3-0 defeat.