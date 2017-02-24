Talented teenager teams up with Coldplay manager

A talented teenager from Cockshutt has made her debut performance wowing not only the crowd, but a producer of chart-topping bands including Coldplay.

Mackenzie Cullen caught the eye of Ken Nelson during her gig at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry.

And now the 13-year-old singer-songwriter is looking to team up with him with a view to recording an album of her own in the future.

Mackenzie said: “Music is a massive part of me. It’s given me more confidence than I ever thought I had.

“I used to just be the quiet one and I feel like my guitar and my voice have given me an identity and a new belief in myself.

“I have visited the British Ironwork Centre on many occasions and on one particular visit there was a live performer on the balcony.

“I thought ‘One day, I’d love to do that.’ Little did I know, that just 12 months later, I’d be performing up there myself.”

Ken has produced albums for the likes of Coldplay, Kings of Convenience and The Charlatans.

Mackenzie, who includes Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Banners among her inspirations, has been writing songs for the past six months and said she was thrilled to have the chance to work with him.

She continued: “I am looking forward to going into the studio and recording some tracks in the next few weeks.

“These are very exciting times and I am looking forward to seeing where my music takes me.”

Her proud dad Dugald added: “Mackenzie writes songs based on personal experiences of course, but she is also an avid reader and takes inspiration from the characters she reads about.”