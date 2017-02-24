Water problems leave bad taste in the mouth

Residents in Ellesmere have been left with a bad taste in the mouth after suffering with poor tasting water.

Severn Trent has urged anyone with an issue to get in contact so it can investigate the cause after residents and businesses revealed they are having to take costly steps to purify their water.

Lincoln McMullen, who lives and works in the town, said it was a big problem, but added he was pleased the company would be visiting the town today to conduct further tests.

He said: “We pay through our noses for our water rates, but the water coming out the tap is disgusting – you can’t drink it.

“We filter it and then we filter it again in our kettle. We don’t drink it – we buy bottles of water to drink. We just use the water out the tap for tea and cooking.”

And he said it is also proving an issue at the Market Hall where customers of the Royal British Legion have been returning their drinks because of the bad taste.

He said: “It’s only good for flushing the toilet with.

“We pay our rates, then we pay again for filters and bottled water – it’s ridiculous.”

Ria Gaffney, spokesperson for Severn Trent, said the company was aware of some pipework issues causing taste problems, but added it was not something it was responsible for.

She added: “After investigating a small number of taste and odour complaints in Ellesmere, we’ve found all of the samples we’ve taken from the area have returned as ‘satisfactory’, meaning no taste or odour was detected in any of the samples we took.

“This indicates to us there are no water quality issues in the area.

“Our investigations have, however, identified a number of cases where the customer’s own internal plumbing has been the cause of the taste and odours they’ve been experiencing.

“For example, a common cause of a taste or odour to the water can be the lack of a non-return valve between the customer’s tap and appliances such as dishwashers or washing machines.

“On occasion, this can allow water from the appliance to mix with the incoming supply to the tap, and results in the water tasting or smelling different to usual.

“This can easily be fixed by fitting a non-return valve that we’d happily supply to customers and can be easily fitted by a ‘WaterSafe’ registered plumber.”