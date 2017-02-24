Misbehave and we'll ban you from the town's pubs

Badly-behaved pub-goers in Oswestry have been warned they will not be tolerated.

Since the new year, six people have been banned from pubs in the town because of a series of offences, including violence, theft, drugs and ignoring an existing ban.

One was banned for three years after threatening a lone female licensee with violence.

Landlords who are part of the Oswestry Pubwatch scheme pledged to continue their efforts.

Former Oswestry police inspector Jim Stafford, who heads up Oswestry Pubwatch scheme, said since the group was reformed April 2015, membership has increased to 20 premises.

He said: “There are currently 23 people in Oswestry banned by the scheme for periods which range from 12 months to 25 years.

“All the members of the scheme have access to the Pubwatch Online website where they can access the photographs of the people who have been banned to make sure they do not allow them in.”

The scheme is supported by the police, Shropshire Council and Oswestry Town Council, and if anyone is banned from one premises, they will be barred from all member premises.

The most recent bans include:

Two men banned for 12 months because they were suspected of possessing drugs in a toilet;

A man was banned for three years for assaulting a member of staff;

A man who ignored his three-year ban for a second time saw it increased to five years; and

A female who had been stealing from customers was banned for 12 months.

Licensees are also reminding young people trying to gain access to pubs with borrowed identity cards that the ID will be seized and not returned.

The February meeting takes place today at The Griffin and will be attended by Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Paul Milner.

Representatives of any pubs who would like to join the scheme are welcome to attend the meeting or email oswestrycctv@btconnect.com