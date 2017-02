Chirk Castle and estate will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 23.

The grounds are closing ahead of high winds that are forecast as part of Storm Doris.

The grounds have many veteran trees next to the paths and roadways across the estate which pose a danger of falling branches in high winds, and is an unacceptable risk to visitors and walkers.

They are open as normal today (Wednesday) and expect to be open again on Friday, February 24.