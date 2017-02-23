Canine visitors give Chirk care home residents 'paws for thought'

Residents at Chirk Court care home look forward to their regular ‘paws’ for thought when their canine friends Tyler and Ruby come to see them.

The dogs are weekly visitors to the Clwyd Alyn Housing Association care home, along with their owners Denise and Dave Price, as part of the ‘Pets as Therapy’ charity.

“It’s wonderful to see what a great response both Tyler and Ruby have when they come. They really light up the faces of our residents,” said Mandi Southern, activities co-ordinator at Chirk Court who organises a wide range of activities for residents throughout the week.

