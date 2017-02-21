Storm Doris to batter Shropshire with strong winds and rain

A SEVERE warning of wind is being issued for Shropshire.

The Amber Warning of wind is in place from 6am on Thursday and will remain in place until 6pm.

The strong winds are expected in line with Storm Doris. Short period of gusts of 70 to 80 mph are "possible".

Heavy rain is also likely through the day.

A warning from the Met Office reads: "Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris."

Graphic: Met Office