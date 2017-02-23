Ellesmere trader's fury over 'road closed' signs

A furious business leader in Ellesmere has hit out after roadwork signs put off customers.

Lincoln McMullan, who runs The Signtists sign-making business in Scotland Street, said town centre trade took a worrying dip last week after resurfacing work – that will continue for another three weeks – closed Scotland Street.

But he said it could have been avoided had the correct signage been put out.

Mr McMullan, (pictured) who is chairman of the All Together Ellesmere group, said: “The market was dead on Tuesday, traders didn’t show up and those that did were leaving by 11.30am because there were no customers.

“I know the roadworks are essential, but there were signs saying the road was closed and so people weren’t coming into the town when there was still access.

“The signs should have said the businesses were open as usual.

“The concern is that if people go elsewhere, they might not come back.”

Mr McMullan urged people to make sure they return to the market and to town centre shops this week, as the roadworks move up towards the entrance of Canal Way.

He continued: “We’ve had the road dug up about half-a-dozen times in the past few months.

“I just hope this isn’t another issue now it has been resurfaced and it can be left.”

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, disputed the signage comments, saying: “Signs saying ‘Businesses open as usual’ are in place, and access is being maintained to businesses within the closure.

“In addition to this, we have six site personnel managing access at the closure points, and four within the closure itself who are managing pedestrians and access.

“This is essential highway maintenance that will ultimately benefit the whole community, and we will endeavour to complete the work as quickly as possible.”