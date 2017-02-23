Brightening up parts of Cross Street

Two innovative social enterprises based in Cross Street have been working together to make a positive contribution to an ‘uninspiring space’.

Designs in Mind, a creative studio of artists whose members are adults in touch with mental health services, and the Baby Bird Cafe have collaborated on a project called On The High Street.

It was funded through the Big Lottery Fund, the locally-based Priscilla Hilton-Jones Trust and the Treble Niners grant fund.

Baby Bird Cafe customers, parents and children took park in a serious of creative workshops delivered by Designs in Mind over the past year.

Inspiration and ideas also emerged from workshops with pupils at The Meadows Primary School in Oswestry.

The resulting artwork sees a mosaic floor in the front entrance porch of the cafe, which depicts a tree inhabited by some very colourful birds, as well as a flock of 30 Perspex swallows, swifts and starlings taking flight up the front facade of the building.