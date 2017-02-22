Oswestry's Morrisons supermarket set to be sold for more than £5.5million

One of the first major landmarks seen as people approach Oswestry from Wrexham and Gobowen – the site of Morrisons Supermarket – is set to be sold for more than £5.5 million.

But the supermarket chain has moved to allay any fears it will be leaving the 28,455 sq ft premises.

The building, which was put up for sale by current owners British Land through agents Allsop, brings in a rent of just under £500,000 a year.

Morrisons’ tenancy agreement runs until 2025 – and it’s business as usual until then.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “Morrisons remains the tenant of our store in Station Road.

“The store won’t be affected.”

It is understood British Land – which is one of the country’s largest owners of property – is in the process of updating its portfolio.

It is selling some of its ‘smaller’ assets, and the large building and associated car-parking area opposite the old railway station comes into that category.

The land is already under offer, despite its price tag – offers are invited for ‘more than £5.65m’.

Allsop did not want to go into detail of any potential buyers, but did say: “A move like this is not unusual in business.

“It is common practice for the owner of land to decide to realise its potential and to sell the freehold.

“It doesn’t affect any business operating on the site – their agreements will remain in place.

“Who buys property like this? Pension funds and property developers are always looking for land as an investment, as do some high-worth individuals.”

In the advertising brochure produced by Allsop, the town centre supermarket freehold is discussed, as well as informing potential buyers that upward rent increases are due in 2019 and 2024.

One of the main positives pushed by the agents is the perceived lack of competing food stores within the town.

It also describes Oswestry as the third-biggest retail centre in the county, with much shopping to be done in Bailey Street.