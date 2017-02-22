End of those roadworks as new Lidl is set to open

The new Lidl store will open this week – and the roadworks outside are also set to be completed by the time the shop opens its doors.

The new store in Victoria Road will open at 8am on Thursday.

After the ribbon cutting, the supermarket will be offering customers the chance to sample products throughout the day.

The store has created 40 new jobs and boasts state-of-the-art facilities.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property Stuart Jardine said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Oswestry.”

Controversy has surrounded the building of the supermarket after Oswestry town councillors were unhappy with the idea of traffic lights at the junction of Shrewsbury Road and Victoria Road instead of a roundabout.

Despite requesting a site visit after plans were revealed, Shropshire Council pressed ahead with the roadworks.

These have also caused problems throughout the town with queues backing up as far as the College Road junction, motorists saying they have been unable to enter the cemetery, and reports of HGV vehicles mounting the pavement, worrying pedestrians, to get through the traffic.

Richard Ealey, Shropshire Council’s network manager, said road resurfacing, line markings, road signs and work to realign the footway to tie in with the carriageway should be finished by tomorrow.

He said he expected the permanent traffic signals would be operational today or tomorrow.