I'm still in charge of the Food Festival - and it'll be a good one!

John Waine, the man behind the successful Oswestry Food and Drink Festival, is carrying on at the helm – and says this summer’s event should be one of the best.

A report to Oswestry Town Council suggested Mr Waine was stepping down, after being the driving force behind the festival since its launch in 2006, and replaced by business owner Yossi Gliksman.

But entrepreneur Mr Waine says he has had a change of heart – and will be co-ordinating the 2017 event on the weekend of July 15 and 16.

“It’s true my wife Isabelle and I were going to have a break from the event – but we have now decided to carry on,” he said.

“What is really encouraging is that we have had so many emails from new exhibitors who want to be in Oswestry this summer.

“At one stage it seemed as if everyone had a food fair – but lately there seems to have been a resurgence and people want to be involved. I’m not sure why that has happened, but people want to come to Oswestry this summer. This year’s event is going to be a lot like the very first, when we had a lot of new exhibitors and new stalls.

“I am very happy to be carrying on. I like working with the town council and the other partners – we all get along really well.

“And Oswestry needs a food festival. It’s out in the town’s streets and it’s free for people to come along. And it’s a very local event – the businesses that take part are within 30 miles of Oswestry.

“That’s good because the stallholders need a good local event when it doesn’t cost a fortune in petrol to get there, and they can show their goods to a local audience, allowing people to see what is on their own doorstep.

“The big thing about the whole event is the community cohesion. It’s one of the few times lots of people are in the town centre, enjoying life and just chilling. We all lead busy lives and it’s nice to have an event when people can have fun and just chill. Events like that are few and far between these days.

“There is also a tail to the festival – people come back for weeks afterwards. They come here for the festival and see that Oswestry is a lovely place to visit, and they want to come back when it’s not so busy – and return to shop and visit the cafes and so on.

“The festival shows Oswestry at its best – and to me, that’s key.”