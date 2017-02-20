Calls for Oswestry's Cross Street to be reopened as bollards are set to be replaced

Councillors in Oswestry have called for Cross Street to be reopened after it was confirmed the current barrier system is set to be replaced.

Shropshire Council is replacing the manual bollard system which pedestrianises Cross Street between 10am and 4pm Mondays to Saturdays, with an automatic system, which it says will save thousands of pounds.

Currently, the unitary authority pays Oswestry Town Council £12,000 a year to open and close the road.

Councillor Amanda Woof said: “This is madness, that money is being spent like this – it would be better if Cross Street was reopened.”

Councillor Chris Schofield, who chairs the Oswestry Townscape and Transport Forum, said the group was currently waiting for a report into reopening the road.

However, he stressed any decision would be with the town council, adding: “It wouldn’t be up to the group to make that decision – it would be up to the town council first.

“But with the comments from the Shropshire Council leader last week to help clean up vacant shops, perhaps things are looking up.”

Concerns were also raised about the town council having access to a fob, which would operate bollards, as the scheme is being operated by Shropshire Council.

Town clerk David Preston stressed: “We have raised our concerns – basically, if there are any issues we will be forwarding them straight to Shropshire Council as they will be their bollards.”