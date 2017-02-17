Former Maesbury Primary School could soon be sold with £325,000 price tag

A primary school which was closed as part of Shropshire Council cutbacks could soon be sold.

Maesbury Primary School, which closed its doors for the last time in July 2012, has been marketed since the end of last year by Halls as development land – and comes with a guide price of £325,000.

Shropshire councillor Joyce Barrow, who had worked with residents following the closure, confirmed a meeting is due to take place with portfolio holders this week to discuss the sale.

Cllr Barrow continued: “I hope that whatever the usage of the land, it is something that fits in with village life – and also whoever buys it talks to the residents in the early stages about what they plan to do.”

The building was built in the late 19th century and has subsequent additions.

It includes an asphalt yard and a sports field, covering 1.42 acres.

Following the closure of the school, the community attempted to take on the building and the surrounding land. However, they were unsuccessful.