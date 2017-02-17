Development of 600 homes in Oswestry is hit with another delay

A housing development of 600 homes in Oswestry has been hit with another delay.

Highways England has asked for an extension of not granting permission for the proposal by J Ross Developments Ltd.

It says the impact the development will have on traffic on the surrounding roads has not been determined.

In particular, the government body has raised concerns on the impact of the controversial Mile End roundabout as well as the Whittington roundabout.

It says an initial review indicated there would be a “significant impact”.

A Highways England statement said a meeting had to discuss the issues.

But it adds: “It is noted that the current recommendation period of non-determination is due to expire on February 16, 2017.

“While some progress has been made on the outstanding transport assessment issues, the proposed development impact has yet to be fully quantified and therefore the need for any mitigation measures cannot yet be determined.”

J Ross Developments Ltd submitted the plans as Oswestry Urban Extension in June 2016. At the time, it said the traffic plan it was recommending would ensure there was little extra disruption.