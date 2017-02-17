Police chief in plea to people of Oswestry: 'Help us to help you'

The man in charge of police across Shropshire has implored the people of Oswestry to ‘help us to help you’.

John Campion, police and crime commissioner for West Mercia, said the force needs the public to be its “eyes and ears” in the fight against crime and alluded to possibility of reopening the town’s police station to the public in some form with the help of volunteers.

He also said police officers should improve communication with councils and residents.

Mr Campion said: “The physical police buildings I think are incredible important, especially in rural communities.

“You have a great history here of volunteering and if you asked me if there is a role for volunteering alongside police officers who are in the building anyway, then there is a possibility we would be able to provide a service better than we can now.

“Will we return to the good old days of then counter service? Probably not – but that’s not to say we shouldn’t.”

Mr Campion said one of Oswestry’s biggest issues was organised crime coming in from big cities.

He continued: “We want our communities to be our eyes and ears.

“But I think we then need to be better in telling you what has happened. We’re not very good at doing that.

“If there has been significant police activity in this area we’ve not been good at telling you – sometimes for legal reasons but sometimes because we are just busy policing.

“We need to build up that trust and I will make sure we give police officers the equipment to communicate back to the community.”

Mr Campion, who was elected last May, is responsible for the force budget of just over £200 million.

He also revealed around half the force’s reserve – around £30 million – will be spent in the coming months to bring police officers into the 21st century with technology that will make them mobile, such as laptops and smartphones, a move which he says will lead to more time for bobbies on the beat.

A successful trial has taken place elsewhere in the force area.

Mr Campion continued: “We are looking to roll out making police more mobile to the rest of the force, but it is expensive.

“We have 2,000 police officers on the beat in West Mercia, but we will move quickly and that will increase visibility.”