Rider died after losing control of his vintage bike near Oswestry's British Ironwork Centre

A motorcyclist died after losing control of his classic vehicle on the A5 near Oswestry.

The inquest into the death of Scott Edward Roberts concluded that the 32-year-old, of Shaws Lane in Walsall, suffered multiple injuries after he was thrown from his machine and collided with an oncoming car.

The incident happened on September 26, last year, on the stretch of road between the British Ironwork Centre and Oswestry Golf Club.

PC Nick Stafford, who investigated the incident, told the hearing in Shirehall, Shrewsbury, that Mr Roberts’ 1960s Vincent Motorcycle had been rebuilt to an “exceptional standard”.

But he said a combination of the classic style of tyres, the damp road surface and Mr Roberts’ positioning on the central reservation most likely led to losing control.

He continued: “It would appeal as the motorcycle came around it travelled into the hatched area, it has been damp and it has high-sided up and thrown the rider off. He will have taken a different path to the motorcycle and has impacted the car in the Oswestry-bound carriageway.”

PC Stafford also said that neither vehicle had been travelling at excessive speed and there were no defects with either vehicle.

Mr Roberts’ family said he had 13 years experience riding motorcycles and had taken pride in his Vincent motorbike.

Coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, John Ellery, recorded that Mr Roberts’ died as a result of a road traffic collision.