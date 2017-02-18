Hair-raising panto in Chirk!

Chirk Pantoholics’ rehearsals are well underway in preparation for this year’s performance, Rapunzel.

Dress rehearsals have been taking place in the run up to the first performance on Tuesday, February 21.

Pat Owens, organiser and member of the group, said: “This is the first time that we have performed Rapunzel and we have some really talented cast members, old and new, who are performing this year.”

This is the 24th pantomime the company are holding, which supports local community groups such as Chirk pre-school playgroup, Border Counties School of Dance, Chirk Air Cadets and Chirk Celebrations and Lights Committee.

The pantomime is running from Tuesday, February 21 to Saturday, February 25 at 7pm each night, with a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are £5 for the evening performances and £4 for the matinee, and are available from Fine Things and Guys and Molls, both in Chirk, or from Pat Owens on 01691 777231.