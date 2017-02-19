Praise for woman who saved the life of her colleague collapsed in road

Praise has been given to a woman who helped save the life of her colleague.

Kostadinka Chavdarova was on her way to work at ABP in Hordley, near Ellesmere, when she spotted a young man who had collapsed on the lane.

He was semi-conscious, but the logistics team member, spotted his ABP access card and reassured him as she returned him to the base where his next of kin were contacted.

Her efforts have now seen her named the very first Employee of the Month at ABP.

Lynda Walford, people manager at ABP, said: “Kostadinka did far more that could be expected from a young woman travelling on her own and her initial actions undoubtedly saved this young man from being run over by a larger vehicle such as a tractor or lorry or the young man not gaining consciousness.”

She added the new programme would recognise employees who make substantial contributions to their department or who have otherwise contributed or performed in a manner which reflects favourably on the individual and ABP UK Ellesmere.

