Crickheath woman smashes fundraising target with charity head shave

A woman from Crickheath has smashed her fundraising target after shaving her head for charity.

Ellie Sheppard has raised more than £1,000 after she decided to brave the rather cool winter temperatures in aid of the Raleigh International, with whom she will soon be travelling to Nicaragua in Central America to help out in their bid to provide safe water and sanitation in some of the poorest countries around the world.

The shave took place thanks to Clare Barker at Sharpies Barbers in the Oswestry Market Hall.

The 18-year-old, who works in the Poundstretcher store in Oswestry, said: “I can feel the drop in temperature, but I’m only wearing a hat when I’m really cold. At work it has become a talking point so I’ve actually been getting some more donations.”

Ellie, who heads out to Nicaragua next month, added: “I’m a bit nervous but I’m excited too.”

To sponsor Ellie visit www.justgiving.com/Ele-Sheppard