Councillor's call to relaunch Saturday market in Oswestry

A call to relaunch a Saturday outdoor market in Oswestry has been made.

Councillor Cynthia Hawksley’s suggestion came as members of the Markets and Car Parks Committee reviewed the monthly attendance figures.

She told the meeting last Wednesday: “Why don’t we try a relaunch as we did with the Artisan Market? We did have a very vibrant market on there at one point.”

Arren Roberts, assistant town clerk, explained work is under way to develop a food hall in the vicinity which the council hopes will help attract new traders.

Figures for January showed that, on average, 10 traders attended the weekly market, compared to almost 14 last year.

Meanwhile, councillors have welcomed the success of the trial Artisan Market and plan to make it a permanent feature.

The market has been taking place once a month on the Bailey Head and streaming down into Bailey Street, and is proving popular with traders and consumers.

Markets manager David Clough said: “It isn’t a huge market but it is consistent and sells quality products.”

The council is now looking to submit a planning application to continue the feature as part of new Shropshire policy.