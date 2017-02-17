High-flying Llanrhaeadr musician Jamie is off to New Orleans

A talented jazz musician from Llanrhaeadr will be flying high later this month after he earned himself a seat on the British Airways VIP party flight to New Orleans.

Jamie Brownfield will be one of three younger performers who will busk on the exclusive charter flight to the Big Easy for Mardi Gras.

The 25-year-old trumpet player was selected by Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Jon Cleary, and double MOBO award-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown.

He said: “I’m a bit of a plane geek and have my private pilot’s licence so performing on one on the way to New Orleans will be very, very surreal.

“I’ve been playing New Orleans-style jazz for the past eight years so to have the chance to visit the home of jazz and busk in the French Quarter is a dream for me.”

The trip of a lifetime will see them joined by a friend as they spend three nights at the Hyatt Regency, as well as experiencing everything New Orleans has to offer and the famous Mardi Gras parade.

Jamie continued: “It’s going to be amazing. I didn’t think I was going to get it – it took a while to sink in.

“I’ve always wanted to go so it’s perfect.

“I’ve just finished an album with my band called Going Down to New Orleans as well, so it’s going to be brilliant.”

YolanDa, who will also perform on the flight, said: “The standard of entries was really high but in the end we went for musicians who not only sound fantastic but can also perform – they’ve got a captive audience, after all.

“In the winners we’ve got a real mix of talent and I can’t wait to see them gig in the sky.”