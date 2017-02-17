Lorries are causing chaos at new Lidl, says mayor

The new Lidl supermarket in Oswestry is causing more problems as lorries working on the site dominate Victoria Road.

Motorists are being forced to mount the kerb, putting pedestrians at risk, according to town mayor Councillor Paul Milner.

Cllr Milner highlighted the issue after he said he had received a series of phone calls from concerned residents.

It comes after weeks of disruption as work continues to create a new junction with Salop Road.

Cllr Milner told the Advertizer: “It’s causing chaos.

“Because there are lorries parking on the side of the road, it is forcing other lorries and motorists on to the pavement so people have got nowhere to go. It’s especially a problem for those in wheelchairs or with pushchairs.

“These lorries are working on the Lidl site but they’re not parking there – they’re taking over the road.

“I’ve had quite a few people call with concerns – one person struggled to get to the cemetery.”

Cllr Milner said the ongoing roadworks across the town have not been “thought out” and are causing motorists to use residential streets as shortcuts.

He added: “I just hope the plans for the road have been thought out and will be okay once they are in.”