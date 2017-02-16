'We need to concentrate if we are to bounce back' says Town boss

FC Oswestry Town boss Michael Barton has called on his players to concentrate for longer as they bid to get their North West Counties League form back on track.

Town started 2017 positively, with an outside chance to attack the Division One play-offs, but recent defeats, including last Tuesday’s 5-0 thrashing by Widnes, have seen their hopes fade away.

Barton (pictured) believes Oswestry need to defend better as a team if they are to fulfil the potential he knows they have.

“The Holker Old Boys game is a huge one for us as we are in need of a win,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how it comes, we just need three points. At the moment we can’t defend – not just the back five but as a team.

“The last two games we have played well for 30 minutes, but we have to play for the full 90 minutes to get anything in this league.

“We need to continue to work hard and limit the mistakes we make if we are to get the points. I’ve full confidence in the players we have but we need to make the teams work harder to score at the minute – we give teams a head start.”

Barton also admitted the club is closing to making a new signing.

He added: “We will hopefully have a new signing for us at the weekend and we’re really looking forward to getting this player in.

“Our secretary Andy will be working hard to get it through in time, but international clearance can often take an age.”

n Town face Holker Old Boys at The Venue on Saturday.