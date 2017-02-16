Crowd warms to Hillfort Hug

Crowds braved the cold weather at the Old Oswestry Hillfort to show their love for the monument.

Led by Hands Off Our Oswestry Hillfort (HOOOH), around 350 volunteers gathered at the site with messages of support on 850 paper hearts, as part of the Hearts around the Hillfort initiative where the messages were made into 1km of bunting to place around the monument.

Supporters weathered the sub zero temperatures, rain and sleet to celebrate the local heritage for the third year running. The event celebrates one of the country’s largest and best preserved hillforts, known as the Stonehenge of the Iron Age.

Kate Clarke, a member of HOOOH, was overwhelmed with the number of supporters who braved the weather.

“It was so heartwarming to see that everyone had gone to so much effort to show their support for the hillfort. People actively chose to put on their thermals and sacrifice their Sunday roasts and watching the rugby to show their passion for Oswestry and its heritage and green space.”

Talks were given by Doctor Mike Heyworth, director of the Council for British Archaeology, and Dr Kate Fielden and Dr Kate Freeman from the Stonehenge Alliance, which were well received by the crowd.

Kate continued: “I’d like to thank all of the people who wrote messages on the hearts, all of the people who tied bunting together in the freezing cold and the stewards and volunteers. I’d also like to thank Oswestry Town Mayor, Paul Milner, for coming, as well as other councillors. It shows that the council recognise the community support and it shows the solidarity of everyone in Oswestry.”