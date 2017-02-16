Young biker geared up for new motocross challenge

The dad of an ‘adrenaline junkie’ biker is hoping his son will be targeting more success in 2017.

Jonas Brown, (pictured) eight, from Haughton, finished in the top three of the Welsh motocross championships last year, and registered an overall seventh spot in the British championships.

Dad Jason believes a step up in competition, and in a change of equipment, should test West Felton Primary School pupil Jonas – one that he will face head on.

“He’s been into motocross for around two-and-a-half years,” said Jason.

“He asked me if he could do it. I used to be a trial racer, but that wasn’t exciting enough for him, so that’s why we do what we do now.

“He’s definitely an adrenaline junkie. He was second in the Welsh Championships, and he was seventh overall in the British Championships.

“Last year, he was fifth in the British Championships. This year, he was on for third, but the bike broke down in the last race.

“We’re hoping that he’ll have a good year.

“We’re moving on the right track, and we’re getting lots of support too. His primary school, West Felton, are really supportive too.

“He’s moving up to a gearbox bike this year, instead of an automatic, but he competed in a winter championship with it and did well against a boy a couple of years older than him.”

Jason thanked his son’s sponsors Phil Morris, in Whittington, JKJ of Hengoed and sponsorship from Michelin too. With a warm-up race under his belt, Jonas’s season starts in the first week of March.