New campaign is launched to give Cross Street a lift

A campaign has been launched to breathe new life into an Oswestry town-centre street following last week’s Advertizer front page.

The Cross Street Campaign is being led by Barry Edwards and will be following the progress made to the street.

It comes after the Advertizer reported on a pledge made by Shropshire Council leader Councillor Malcolm Pate to bring action against the owners of the decaying shops that litter the street scene.

Mr Edwards said Oswestry’s town centre is important to the economy and the lifestyle of residents and visitors.

He continued: “I want to work closely with the estate agents, owners and the council to hopefully revitalise and bring some interest into the empty shops.

“There will also be a sort of public forum for ideas on the Facebook page.”

Mr Edwards also said he was keen to find out whether there is a ‘strategic plan’ in place to revitalise Cross Street.

He said: “I’m not attacking the council by any means, but something needs to be in place to detail the developments and take things forward.”

The Cross Street Campaign has received the support of more than 100 people in the past few days and Mr Edwards said he would welcome any ideas or suggestions to help improve the street scene in the short and long-term.

Some of the ideas already put forward include reducing business rates and rents, encouraging big-name brands back into the town, and also again pursuing the use of artwork in vacant shop windows as Footfall has done previously.

Mr Edwards added: “So far I’ve been in contact with the estate agents asking about how many viewings the properties have had and so on – in fact, the former card shop is now under offer – but then I’m also looking to draw up a register of the owners and the business rates.

“I hope to work with the town council to begin with and see what happens from there.”

To find out more visit www.facebook.com and search ‘Cross Street Campaign’.